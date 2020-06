The year after Ferrari's debut in the F1 World Championship. Scuderia Ferrari scored their first pole position and grand prix victory at the 1951 British Grand Prix. After 2 hours and 42 minutes of racing, it was Argentine José Froilán González who wrote history and clinched the first ever victory for Enzo Ferrari at Silverstone.

Here you can find the complete 1951 British Grand Prix result.

