P2 in Jonny Williams' list of all-time favourite WilliamsF1 GPs is the 2003 Monaco Grand Prix.

Ralf Schumacher took the pole and led from the start; but it was his Williams team-mate, Juan Pablo Montoya - a driver who made it to F1 thanks in large part to Jonny - who nursed his BMW engine through to win the most famous race of them all.

