Although he was brilliantly quick on the more durable Pirelli compound in the early phase of Q2 at the Nurburgring, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will nonetheless be starting on the same, softer, red Pirellis of the type fitted to the car of his team-mate, the pole-winner, Valtteri Bottas.

As he reviews qualifying for the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, Peter Windsor looks at this curious decision and at other key moments from the day.

