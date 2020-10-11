Lewis & Michael 91 race wins By Peter Windsor

Valtteri Bottas took the initial lead of the Eifel GP in Germany after fighting wheel-to-wheel with his Mercedes team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, but it all fell apart when he locked his brakes under pressure from Lewis.

With Bottas subsequently retiring due to an engine problem, Lewis went on to win the 91st GP of his career, equalling Michael Schumacher's long-standing record.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen pushed Hamilton hard all the way; and Daniel Ricciardo finished a jubilant third for Renault, as Peter Windsor reports in his regular race analysis.

