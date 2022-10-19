F1 cost-cap penalty thoughts by Peter Windsor

Peter Windsor reacts to the news that Red Bull have been declared to have been in breach of the F1 cost-cap regulations and mulls over the potential penalties they may face.

There's also news about Alpine's power unit failures in the Singapore GP and a brief hat-lift to Mario Andretti for his recent outing in the two-seater McLaren F1 car.

