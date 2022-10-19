Williams: Off Grid | Singapore & Japanese GP | Williams Racing

Off Grid is back for a very special episode which covers our recent adventures in both Singapore and Japan. First up, we go behind the scenes in Singapore, where we opened our fourth pop-up store of the season, Alex Albon returned behind the wheel and the wet weather caused chaos all weekend.

We then head to Japan, where the heavens would open once again. This time, the wet weather and a bold strategy from the team led to a positive outcome and Nicholas Latifi's first points of the season! Watch how it all went down across our recent double header.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: