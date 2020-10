Formula 1 returns to the Nürburgring for the first time since 2013 for the Eifel Grand Prix! Quite a lot has changed with the cars since we were there last, so we got our Head of Vehicle Performance Guillaume Dezoteux to explain how we approach an old circuit using historical data.

Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly also discuss heading back to the Nürburgring having raced there in their junior days.

