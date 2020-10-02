Honda's F1 exit + some good news by Peter Windsor

Peter Windsor records the irony of Honda's F1 pull-out announcement coinciding with the weekend on which motor sport's best scholarship - Honda's Road to Indy - will most likely be secured by a deserving European driver.

In this video Peter offers his initial reaction to the news that Honda will be withdrawing from F1 at the end of 2021 (he says it's ultimately about money) but on a brighter note talks on WhatsApp to the Honda scholarship winner-elect, Linus Lundqvist.

