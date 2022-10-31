2022 Mexico F1 GP race analysis by Peter Windsor

With his win in Mexico, Max Verstappen becomes the first driver ever to win more than 13 races in one season. Red Bull were pushed hard by Mercedes around the high-altitude circuit, but in the end it was Verstappen's management of the medium-compound Pirelli tyre - and his resilience under intense pressure - that made the difference. Even so, Lewis Hamilton finished a resounding second after neatly passing his team-mate, George Russell, at the third corner, and Russell recovered to finish P4.

Sergio Pérez, a national hero in Mexico, also passed Russell on the opening lap to take the lower place on the podium. It was a bad day for Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing only fifth and sixth - but Daniel Ricciardo put in the best drive of his season so far to finish in P7 after a long race to the finish on the soft Pirelli tyres. In this video - which includes significant data graphics - Peter Windsor looks back at an enthralling race around the Circuito Hermanos Rodriguez.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: