Top Gun's Maverick Porsche dogfight with Coulthard and Webber

This video hasn't got much to do with F1, but because we also feel the need for speed and like Top Gun and Tom Cruise, we didn't want to hold back this great video.

I feel the need - the need for speed! Tom Cruise, star of Top Gun: Maverick, brings the dogfight to the Silverstone racetrack. He hunts down the Channel 4 F1 team including Mark Webber, David Coulthard and Steve Jones. The former Formula 1 drivers push their cars to the limit as the Mission Impossible actor chases them down.

