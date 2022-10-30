2022 Mexican F1 GP qualifying analysis by Peter Windsor

At the end of Sector One on his final qualifying lap, Mercedes' George Russell was 0.207sec down on Max Verstappen; in Sector Two he was 0.191 faster than Max; now, with only 0.026sec between them, it would all come down to Sector Three. Into the stadium section George braked as late as he knew how, the Mercedes on the absolute limit of adhesion on the Pirelli softs. He turned in...but felt instantly that he was carrying a tad too much speed. He had no alternative but to let the car run wide, off-track, and effectively to abandon the lap...

Such was the drama in qualifying for the Mexican GP. Max Verstappen took what could almost be described as an unlikely pole for Red Bull, given the pace of the Mercedes in thin-air Mexico City, but George and Lewis Hamilton will start P2 - P3, not only giving Mercedes a decent look at a win but also opening the door to what could be serious in-fighting. Local hero, Sergio Perez, will start fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and the impressive Valtteri Bottas, who was competitive throughout in the Alfa Romeo. Peter Windsor - aglow from the day's activity - in this video offers his assessment.

