2021 Monaco F1 GP Timelapse Race Recap

Relive the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix in 1:10 min. Verstappen won the race like a champion. He drove off and had a very strong race from start to finish. He wasn't under any threat the whole race and could look after his tyres to do a late pitstop.

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also performed very well and even won 4 positions by a great race strategy.

Verstappen scored 25 points to grab the lead in the 2021 F1 championship for the first time in his career on a day where Lewis Hamilton had one of his worst weekends in years. The Mercedes team also screwed up Valtteri Bottas pitstop which even caused him to retire, which was a very rare situation.

Did you know that 10 years ago we saw the same podium from a team point a view. In 2011 Sebastian Vettel won for Red Bull, Fernando Alonso was 2nd with Ferrari and Jenson Button scored 3rd place for McLaren.

Check out the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix classification.

Check out more items on this website about: