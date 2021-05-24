Monaco GP recap video by Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari's recap video after one of the strongest race weekends in years!

Carlos Sainz won his maiden podium for Ferrari in Monaco. Because Ferrari had one of it's worst season's ever last year, you would not say nowadays's Monaco is one of their most successful events. Last Sunday they even won their 4th podium in a row at Monaco.

What if Leclerc didn't slam the SF21 in the wall during qualifying... We might have seen 2 Ferrari's on the podium on P2 & P3?

