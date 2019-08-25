1958 Morocco F1 GP Highlights





In this film you can see unique footage of the one and only Morocco Formula 1 Grand Prix held back in 1958.

The Morocco race was held at Ain-Diab street circuit, which is an area close to Casablanca and the last race of the 1958 season.

This race was also decisive for the 1958 drivers title that was on between Stirling Moss and Mike Hawthorn. Moss won the race, but Hawthorn took the title.

In the last laps, second-placed Phil Hill slowed and waved Hawthorn through to gain enough points to take the Championship; the first ever to be won by a British driver. After winning the title, Hawthorn immediately announced his retirement from Formula One.





Stuart Lewis-Evans in the third Vanwall crashed after a desperate attempt to move through the field and challenge Hawthorn running third. Evans died of his burn injuries from his crash at the Casablanca circuit.

