1958 Morocco F1 GP Highlights


In this film you can see unique footage of the one and only Morocco Formula 1 Grand Prix held back in 1958.

The Morocco race was held at Ain-Diab street circuit, which is an area close to Casablanca and the last race of the 1958 season.

This race was also decisive for the 1958 drivers title that was on between Stirling Moss and Mike Hawthorn. Moss won the race, but Hawthorn took the title.

In the last laps, second-placed Phil Hill slowed and waved Hawthorn through to gain enough points to take the Championship; the first ever to be won by a British driver. After winning the title, Hawthorn immediately announced his retirement from Formula One.


Stuart Lewis-Evans in the third Vanwall crashed after a desperate attempt to move through the field and challenge Hawthorn running third. Evans died of his burn injuries from his crash at the Casablanca circuit.

✅ Check out 1958 Morocco F1 GP Results
✅ Check out 1958 F1 Championship Standings
✅ Check out 1958 F1 Teams & Drivers

 

Share this on social media:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 Videos items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Belgium		33% Discount
Italy		10% Discount
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule 🏆

Predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Last Result

Last Pictures