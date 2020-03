Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Renault F1 Team. Daniel Ricciardo headed into the summer break with a challenging start to the year behind him. Many are questioning his move to Renault - as the French manufacturer’s Formula 1 team has struggled to make a mark on the 2019 season, sitting sixth in the constructors championship on just 39 points.

