Verstappen can score his second F1 title in next grand prix

Sep.22 - Max Verstappen's famous father says he will be trackside at the next two grands prix in case the runaway world championship leader wraps up his second title.

Mathematically, the Red Bull star can secure his back-to-back drivers' title triumph in Singapore next weekend - although it is more likely to happen a week later in Japan.

"Max is many points ahead and it all looks positive for the second title," Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver, said whilst taking part in the Hellendoorn Rally in their native Netherlands.

"But it still has to happen first," the Dutchman told Speed Week. "I will definitely travel to Singapore. Then, depending on the result, I'll go to Japan too. "But in the end, it's not that important to me where he successfully defends his title. The main thing is that it works out."

Verstappen, 50, agrees that his son's dominance was made crystal clear in the way he drove to victories in Hungary, Belgium and Monza despite starting down the grid order.

"It just shows how good Max's car is," he said. "If he can start from the front row for a change, everything will be even easier."

Max's points lead over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is currently 116 points with just six races to go in Singapore, Japan, Austin, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

If he wins in Singapore and secures the fastest lap, Leclerc will have to be at least seventh to keep the title race open for the Japanese GP at Suzuka.

