Schumacher Urged to Seize Final F1 Opportunity or Move On

Oct.7 - Mick Schumacher should consider a move to Indycar, according to fellow former F1 driver Christian Danner.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko predicted last week that if Schumacher, 25, does not put together a deal to return to the Formula 1 grid next year, his career in the world's premier category of open wheeler racing will be over.

Danner, 66, agrees: "The motto is clear - now or never.

"If Mick doesn't return to Formula 1 in 2025, that means the train has left the station," he told Sport Bild.

"There are too many good young drivers, and in 2026, when the technical regulations change in the championship, Mick will no longer have the advantage of knowing the cars of this generation."

Schumacher's final F1 racing opportunity for 2025 is the vacant seat at Audi-owned Sauber, with Valtteri Bottas' rumoured continuation at the team apparently now on shaky ground.

"Bottas is causing problems and wants a better contract with more money," reports Roger Benoit, the well-connected F1 veteran journalist for the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"Because (Gabriel) Bortoleto and (Franco) Colapinto can no longer be signed, even Mick Schumacher is being discussed," he added.

But if 'plan A' doesn't work out for Schumacher, Danner advises his fellow German to look beyond Europe.

"If Mick really loves motorsport, there are plenty of opportunities," he said.

"My advice from racing driver to racing driver - Mick, go to Indycar."

