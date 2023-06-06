Renault CEO Luca de Meo sets the record straight on Ferrari rumors

Jun.6 - Renault CEO Luca de Meo has rubbished rumours he might be lining up to join Ferrari in a similarly high-profile role.

Renault's Formula 1 team is Alpine, whose CEO Laurent Rossi recently aimed harsh criticism at the lack of progress so far in 2023.

De Meo is happy about what happened afterwards.

"The podium in Monte Carlo was important," he told Italian radio Rai, "especially at an event that is worth double.

"In Alpine we have a long-term project and we are aware that staying at the top levels and battling it out with big teams like Ferrari, Red Bull or Mercedes requires a lot of work," the Italian added.

De Meo also defended Alpine's current driver development program.

"Part of our project is to create an academy as it is at the top teams," he said.

"Davide Brivio, formerly in MotoGP, is taking care of it. We're trying to bring talented people into F1.

"We have always tried to be a forge of talent, as in the case of (Fernando) Alonso. He exploded with us and continues in his splendid career to be the protagonist today."

And finally, the 55-year-old Italian addressed some swirling rumours linking him with a move to Ferrari, who continue to struggle to get back to the very top in F1.

"Formula 1 is growing rapidly thanks to the extraordinary work of another important Italian in Stefano Domenicali," he said.

"Am I close to Ferrari? In the past it was just rumours. I admire (Luca di) Montezemolo a lot, but in fact I've never been close to Ferrari."

