Perez's return to form: Will Verstappen's dominance boost the Mexican driver?
Jun.6 - Sergio Perez's form may return to normal now that his teammate Max Verstappen is apparently cruising to his third consecutive drivers' title.
That is the view of team boss Christian Horner, after fellow Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko said the issue of who is number 1 driver in 2023 "resolved itself" with the Monaco and Barcelona rounds.
In just two weeks, Mexican Perez's points gap to Verstappen has blown out to over 50 points due to driving errors.
When asked if Perez simply put too much pressure on himself to go toe-to-toe with the two-time champion, Horner is quoted by Speed Week as answering: "I think so.
"We know what Checo is capable of and we saw it in Baku and Saudi Arabia. But I'm sure he will find this form again in the near future.
"I think the gap between the two drivers, which is quite large now, will take the pressure off his shoulders in many ways. And I think that will allow him to relax, not put himself under pressure and just get back to the form he was in the early races," Horner added.
Let's face reality. The only way that Checo will win this season is if Max suffers a failure. Max certainly has Checo's measure, and has greater determination and commitment to win.
The RB / Max steam roller marches on! Saying RB will win every round this year I initially said is impossible. However, as their competitors fall by the wayside with poor upgrades, it is now evident that there is a distinct possibility that RB will win every round this season.
Indeed
Sad but true, barring manipulation.
ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX the elements that can influence things, because it wont be Max or the team losing the wdc.
The bad news for all the teams in lol sorta contention this year , all Max has changed is 1 Exhaust AFTER 7 races, the rest much more
Forget Checo, Forget the Mental Ferraris, the Ams and the greatest driver ever (in a skirt) .
What is he 7845 points ahead, failures bring em on I say
Its reliability thats winning this year, and i don't mean the car(ok the cars pretty good to , even if Amg Merc say theyve the best engineers , what for , designing dumper trucks? , Max is constant, no ups, no downs, no whinging.
So your right smokey, welcome to the sensible side of the this discussion
Nothing to discuss really. F1 now a non event.
Even his team mate in the same car can’t get on the podium.
I for one am enjoying the season so far , the racings close , quali is super close, cant fault it , its very lovely