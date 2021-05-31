Red Bull rules out F1 team return for Kvyat

May 31 - Dr Helmut Marko has ruled out a return to Red Bull's Formula 1 camp for Daniil Kvyat.

"Definitely not," said the 79-year-old Austrian, when asked if the Russian and former Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri driver has a chance of a Red Bull comeback.

"We are focused on working with our current drivers, but he also has a contract with Alpine," Marko added, referring to Kvyat's new reserve role.

Speaking to formel1.de, Marko also seemed to play down a promotion for Pierre Gasly.

"As far as I remember, Gasly's contract is for another two years, so either at Red Bull Racing or AlphaTauri. But as I said, we are not thinking about lineups.

"We will think it over and make a decision during the summer break."

While Marko is worried about AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda's current progress, he is slightly less concerned about Sergio Perez at the senior team.

"The positive thing is that Perez is performing in the races," he said.

"Sometimes he is even at the level of Max Verstappen. But we do have to find something extra in qualifying. We must see an improvement there."

Mexican Perez is on a single-year contract.

"We are a very popular destination in the driver market, so I don't think anyone will negotiate until they have had a chance to sit down with us," said Marko.

An outsider for a 2022 seat is Nico Hulkenberg.

"He is doing very well at Servus TV at the moment," said Marko, referring to the former F1 driver and the German's new role as a TV pundit. "The ratings are very good.

"He is the reserve driver for both Aston Martin and Mercedes, so he has to stay fit anyway."

