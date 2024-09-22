Red Bull Hints at Immediate Ricciardo Exit After Singapore Struggles

Sep.22 - Daniel Ricciardo appeared close to tears after qualifying eight places behind his teammate in Singapore.

On Sunday, the popular Australian, who has underperformed in recent years, will almost certainly race in Formula 1 for the 257th and final time.

"This performance probably makes the decision easier for Red Bull," former F1 driver and Grand Prix Drivers' Association president Alex Wurz declared to ORF.

Indeed, leading figures at Red Bull and its second F1 team, RB, are no longer really hiding that Liam Lawson will probably make his debut in Ricciardo's cockpit next time out in Austin.

"We will announce the decision after Singapore," team advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted on Saturday.

"There is never a guarantee in Formula 1."

It is rumoured Red Bull had to take up its 2025 option on Lawson before the end of September, and may contractually therefore have to give the 22-year-old New Zealander at least five grands prix within the 2024 season as well.

"It is about big strategic decisions for both teams," RB CEO Peter Bayer told Sky Deutschland, adding that following similar discussions in the summer break, "Singapore is certainly another milestone.

"After Singapore, there will be final talks to discuss our lineup for 2025 and other options," he added.

"As RB, we also have the task of developing young drivers. In principle, it is about weighing up and determining, under the leadership of Dr Marko and Christian Horner, which driver has the greatest potential to join Red Bull Racing at some point.

"When this driver will ideally join the team, whether this year or next year, will be decided in the next few days," Bayer said. "It's about the overall picture."

35-year-old Ricciardo, however, appeared to know his time was up after qualifying just P16 in Singapore - as his customary big smile had become a face that was at times close to tears.

"Yes, of course it would have been nice to make a statement," said the Australian. "The Q1 thing is annoying. With all the sh*t here, I thought today would go well.

"I try to stay optimistic, but today was a very pessimistic day," Ricciardo admitted. "So I'm just going to drown in my ice bath."

The driver situation appears to be very unstable at Red Bull at present, with Max Verstappen perhaps flirting with Mercedes and Aston Martin, and Sergio Perez rumoured to potentially retire at the end of the season.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admits the team is looking towards the future, hinting that assessing Lawson in 2024 might now be a priority.

"We want to take our time to consider what the options for the future look like," he told Sky Deutschland. "We're not afraid to look outside our pool of drivers.

"George Russell is out of contract after next season. It would be foolish not to consider him."

