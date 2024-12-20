Perez Closing F1 Chapter and Negotiating Top Hypercar Return

Dec.20 - Sergio Perez's next move in motorsport could already be imminent, sources have told an authoritative Spanish sports newspaper.

With the Mexican driver and Red Bull agreeing to end his 2025 contract, 34-year-old Perez is said to be pocketing about $16 million - reportedly the full cost of his agreed retainer.

His father, Antonio Perez Garibay, says Perez is definitely closing the F1 and premier motorsport door for now.

"I am sure that the door to Formula 1 is not closed for Checo if something very good and big comes along," he told Mexican broadcaster N-plus Foro.

"I don't think Checo will go to a team like Sauber or Haas. Checo will either sign a contract with a big team, or the door is closed. No Indycar, no Nascar, no Le Mans. I am 100 percent sure of that.

"That is why I am telling you that if there is no big team, then Checo has already done his last race. Everything in life has a beginning and an end, and you have to learn to live with it.

"For the moment, what Checo has to do is concentrate on enjoying his family, because it was many years, many sacrifices, and that had to end one day and that day is today," Perez senior added.

However, Marca sports newspaper cited sources close to Perez as revealing that the Mexican has actually been negotiating for several weeks with a top-level world endurance championship team.

The report said Perez's apparent plan is to select key WEC races, including Le Mans.

"Perez has no intention of retiring from motor racing, not even from the top category," explained correspondent Marco Canseco. "According to what we have found out, the Mexican is in very advanced negotiations to become a WEC driver with one of the best teams in the top Hypercar category.

"He is finalising an agreement with Ferrari and thus returning to his origins, as he was in the Ferrari academy before arriving in F1 with Sauber," he added.

