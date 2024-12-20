Isack Hadjar Joins Racing Bulls: A New Chapter in Formula 1

The Visa Cash App (VCARB) team has officially announced that Isack Hadjar will join their lineup alongside for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship. This move marks yet another milestone for the renowned Red Bull Junior Program, as Hadjar becomes the 19th graduate to ascend to the pinnacle of motorsport.

A Rising Star from F2 to Formula 1

At just 20 years old, Isack Hadjar has already made waves in the motorsport world. Competing with Campos Racing in Formula 2, he has demonstrated incredible skill and determination, securing standout victories at legendary tracks like Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, and Silverstone. His rapid ascent through the ranks underscores his status as one of the most exciting young talents in racing today.

“I’m thrilled to step into this incredible opportunity with VCARB,” Hadjar shared. “This has been my dream since I first sat in a kart. Racing in Formula 1 is the culmination of years of hard work and support from my family and team. I’m eager to learn from Yuki and contribute everything I can to help VCARB achieve its goals in 2025.”

A Dynamic Duo for 2025

Hadjar will join forces with Yuki Tsunoda, who brings valuable experience and insight to the team. Laurent Mekies, VCARB’s Team Principal, expressed enthusiasm for this new pairing:

“Isack’s journey has been remarkable, and we’re confident his talent and dedication will shine in Formula 1. With Yuki’s maturity and Isack’s fresh energy, we have a pairing that will push the team forward as we aim for success in 2025.”

Nurturing Future Champions

The move also reflects the Red Bull Junior Program’s ongoing success in cultivating exceptional drivers. Peter Bayer, CEO of VCARB, praised both Hadjar’s promotion and Liam Lawson’s step up to Oracle , emphasizing the program’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

“Isack’s arrival at VCARB exemplifies our mission to develop future champions while connecting with a younger audience. This step highlights the importance of fostering new talent and ensuring the next generation of drivers is ready for the ultimate challenge,” Bayer stated.

Following in Legendary Footsteps

Hadjar joins an elite group of Red Bull Junior Program alumni, including , Sebastian Vettel, and Daniel Ricciardo, who have all gone on to achieve greatness in Formula 1. With his natural talent, determination, and support from a world-class team, Hadjar’s future in the sport looks incredibly bright.

As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on VCARB to see how this exciting partnership between Hadjar and Tsunoda unfolds on the grid. Fans can look forward to a thrilling journey ahead as this young star takes his place among the best drivers in the world.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: