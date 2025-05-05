Fernando Alonso’s Determination Shines Despite Aston Martin Challenges

May 5 – Fernando Alonso insists he is not “tired” of struggling around in uncompetitive Formula 1 cars.

Since becoming F1’s youngest-ever back-to-back world champion in 2006, the Spaniard has struggled for consistent success – and he’s now at the wheel of what he admits is either the slowest or second-slowest car on the grid.

In fact, the 43-year-old, under contract only to the end of next year – when he will race Adrian Newey’s first Aston Martin – is yet to score even a single point in 2025.

“Hopefully for Imola we can take a step forward, which is necessary now,” Alonso told DAZN.

“When will there be improvements? I don’t know,” he added. “Because if new parts will arrive, they’ll also arrive for the other teams. We can’t talk about Aston Martin’s improvements as if the others were resting and sleeping.

“Everyone will bring aerodynamic packages to Imola, so we’ll try to make ours the biggest. But hey, it is what it is,” Alonso continued.

The Spanish broadcaster then asked Alonso if he is “tired” of racing around in Formula 1 machinery that is clearly beneath his undoubted talent and record.

“No, it doesn’t make me tired,” Alonso insisted. “If I was tired, I wouldn’t have made it into Q3 (on Friday).”

The reporter then rephrased the question, asking if the string of uncompetitive races this season was affecting him in any way at all.

“I don’t get tired,” he reiterated, “because at the beginning of the year I already know that there are 24 races in which the normal thing is not to score points and that the normal thing is to stay out of Q1.

“So when I get a P11 in Japan and I come here to the press and say that it was one of my best races, it was really special, and it gets misinterpreted by you guys, the message is ‘How is 11th a super special race?’

“The answer is that I know that an 11th, a Q3, is an outstanding performance, in my opinion. And then, these little goals you set for yourself every weekend to do something more than what’s logical, they really keep me pretty motivated.”

