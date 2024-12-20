European Commission Delays Liberty Media’s MotoGP Takeover Investigation

Dec.20 - A probe that could stall F1 owner Liberty Media's plans to also acquire MotoGP has now been officially launched.

When Liberty made its announcement in April, the American company said it expected the 4.2 billion euro deal would be completed by the end of 2024 - pending regulatory approvals.

"We are making progress with the European Commission," departing Liberty CEO Greg Maffei said a month ago, "which is the only remaining jurisdictional regulatory hurdle."

Bloomberg, however, reported a few days ago that Europe is indeed planning a full-blooded investigation, as confirmed by two anonymous sources.

That has now been officially confirmed by the European Commission's brand new 'commissioner for competition', Teresa Ribera Rodriguez.

"By acquiring Dorna Sports, Liberty Media would have the commercial rights to two of Europe's most popular motorsports - Formula 1 and MotoGP," she is quoted as saying by Spanish wire agencies.

"We need to look in more detail at whether this acquisition could negatively impact broadcasters, for example in terms of increased licence fees, and ultimately consumers and fans through higher prices," she added.

The argument is that by owning both F1 and MotoGP, competition between Liberty Media and MotoGP's current owner Dorna Sports, especially in the granting of broadcasting rights, would be diminished.

Ribera Rodriguez admitted she has "serious concerns" in particular about the interests of broadcasters in small national markets, as "it seems that F1 and MotoGP closely compete".

The investigation will run until mid May, 2025, with Liberty's owner John Malone in the spotlight as he has "decisive influence over both companies".

Ribera also said Brussels will consider "any corroborated statements by the parties on the possible benefits that the acquisition could bring to fans, the industry and consumers".

