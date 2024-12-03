Ocon Departs Alpine Amid Equipment Equality Concerns

Dec.3 - Pierre Gasly has bid farewell to his departing teammate Esteban Ocon, as Alpine confirms rumours that the latter Frenchman will not be racing in Abu Dhabi.

Team boss Oliver Oakes, and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff - representing Ocon's management - implied that Ocon's early departure is a deal enabling the 28-year-old to test for his new team, Haas, after this weekend's season finale.

But Ocon has been hinting that his difficulties in keeping up with Gasly in recent races could be because he is no longer driving equal equipment.

"We were between seven tenths and one second (slower), rather than between five and seven tenths in previous weekends," he told Canal Plus. "So now it's starting to be a lot and it's worrying from our side."

Ocon's replacement from 2025, rookie Jack Doohan, will be in the car for the . "The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi," the Enstone based team explained.

It is clear that the Ocon-Alpine relationship fractured badly in 2024, whilst the two French teammates also share a history filled with tension.

However, as the rumours about Ocon swirled after the chequered flag in Qatar, Gasly pointed out that the pair had actually shared a "very professional" relationship.

"I think over the last two years we have worked very well with Esteban," he said.

"Our approach has been very professional. We both have the same ambition, and from there we knew we had to push the team in the same direction. And I think we had similar reactions most of the time.

"I don't think this year has been the easiest for the team compared to when we started," Gasly added. "Nevertheless, I think the evolution that has happened throughout the year is obviously down to the whole team, but also the way we have been able to push it forwards together."

