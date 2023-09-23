Mick Schumacher's F1 Dreams Fade as Alpine Eyes Others

Sep.23 - A Le Mans seat is "no replacement" for Formula 1, according to 2015 Le Mans winner Nico Hulkenberg.

Alpine confirmed at Suzuka that it is in talks with Mick Schumacher about a seat for the 24-year-old German in the Renault-owned camp's new prototype project in world endurance racing.

That is because Logan Sargeant, Felipe Drugovich and now perhaps Liam Lawson are all in the running for the final race seat on next year's F1 grid.

Schumacher is no longer in the running.

"I definitely believe that he would do a better job than Logan Sargeant," Mick's uncle Ralf Schumacher told Sport1 at Suzuka.

He says it's a shame that Schumacher, currently the Mercedes reserve driver, appears to be looking beyond F1 to keep his racing skills active.

"I think the circumstances under which Mick got into Formula 1 were extremely bad," Schumacher said. "Year one was with another rookie in a car that said Formula 1 on it, but it wasn't really a Formula 1 car."

Ralf says Mick was then "too weak" initially in year two at Haas, and also with a team "that wasn't necessarily behind him - especially the team boss".

He admits that young Schumacher is not likely to secure the vacant Williams ride.

"Felipe Drugovich is waiting with a lot of money," said Ralf.

In 2015, Hulkenberg accepted an offer from Porsche to contest the fabled Le Mans 24 hours in the top prototype category whilst also racing in F1 with .

The German won.

But as for Schumacher's situation, he says world endurance racing is not a "replacement" for F1.

"It's an alternative," Hulkenberg told Auto Motor und Sport. "But there is no replacement for F1.

"The WEC is a great series, but of course it is one step behind Formula 1 in terms of importance."

