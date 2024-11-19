Mick Schumacher Faces Setback as Formula 1 Dream Fades Away

Nov.19 - Mick Schumacher appears to be admitting that his Formula 1 dream is over for now.

A social media post inked by the former Haas driver was interpreted by most as relating specifically to his failure to secure a return to the grid for 2025 with Audi-owned Sauber.

"Life doesn't always go as planned, and setbacks can be tough to face," the 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher wrote.

"But every challenge is a chance to learn, grow, and come back even stronger. This is just a chapter, not the whole story.

"The journey continues, and I'm determined to rise above it."

However, Bild newspaper suspects that Schumacher could in fact depart the Formula 1 scene altogether, with Valtteri Bottas linked with the primary reserve driver role at Mercedes for 2025.

"Schumacher does not mention any exact plans for his future in his post," the newspaper article reads. "The fact is - it is not in Formula 1. Because the German is losing the last ace up his sleeve."

Indeed, 2025 is the last season in which Schumacher's experience of the current-generation ground effect cars will still be relevant, with all-new regulations arriving for 2026.

"The ten teams will send a new generation of cars to the start in 2026," Bild added. "A generation that Mick is not familiar with.

"His advantage in terms of experience from his time at Haas and Mercedes has finally evaporated."

