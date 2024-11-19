Leclerc Brothers Set to Share Ferrari Seats in Abu Dhabi
Nov.19 - Two brothers could be at the wheel of the two Ferraris for Friday free practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.
The Maranello based team's original plan would have been to field reserve driver Oliver Bearman, but his fill-in drives this year make him no longer eligible for the rookie practice rules.
"Ferrari is considering putting Arthur Leclerc in Carlos Sainz's car," Corriere della Sera reports.
Arthur, 24, is the younger brother of Ferrari regular Charles Leclerc, and signed to the Italian marque's driver development academy.
Corriere della Sera said the younger Leclerc has some deep knowledge of Ferrari's current F1 car, as he works in the simulator and "prepares the setups for his brother and Sainz".
"He has also been used for Pirelli tire tests, so he knows the mechanics of Formula 1 well," the newspaper added.
"Seeing them on track together, even if just for an hour, would be a gift for their mother Pascale, who has always supported them both."
Aahhh, the Leclerc Brothers ...... do they carry violin cases with them?
Arthur is currently Ferrari's development driver, and it will be ideal for him to drive the current specification car that he has helped to develop. Also, good publicity for Maranello.
Of course, Bearman could still drive in FP1, but that'd be pointless since his participation wouldn't fill the requirement anymore after his third race start in Brazil, which also means that next season's first FP1 running won't fill one of Haas' 2025 garage side-specific requirements like it will for Mercedes, Alpine, & Audi-Sauber (VCARB as well if Hadjar got a drive).
