Leclerc to face 'grid penalties' for engine failures soon now
Jun.13 - Ferrari's clear early advantage over Red Bull this year has done a full 180-degree turn, with the energy drink company's top team now a full 80 points ahead after Baku.
Mattia Binotto is vowing that an investigation into Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz but also Ferrari-powered customer cars' technical failures will now take place.
World champion Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has pulled his lead to the first non-Red Bull car - former championship leader Leclerc - out to a significant 34 points.
"Ferrari has now had two technical failures and so have we, so we have a tie there," said Dr Helmut Marko.
"But you can see what is possible with consistency, as is the case with George Russell. He's not as fast, but he's more consistent and therefore not far away in points."
The 78-year-old Austrian even sounds a little sympathetic about Ferrari's new reliability crisis.
"We want a fair fight," Marko told Servus TV, "although Leclerc is already on his third engine. All of this is not very good for Ferrari, given the upcoming grid penalties, and we've really only just started the season."
Binotto agrees: "We made huge leaps in performance with the engine over the winter and it looks like we're paying the price now."
Finally, Marko said that despite Sergio Pérez's current runner-up spot just 21 points behind teammate Verstappen, that doesn't mean it is a perfectly equal fight.
"We have nothing on paper about that," he said, referring to suggestions Pérez is really just the number 2 driver.
"But if you look at the performance, there is a difference between them and Max showed it today on the track."
Mercedes beckon in a couple of years. I bet Leclerc hopes the timing of LH leaving will align with his Ferrari contact ending. Ferrari are clueless
To be fair, Merc are even more clueless with their cars seeming to dial 'in' porpoising after every upgrade. It's ridiculous.
In Ferrari's defense, they don't have that much experience with turbo engines as their turbo road cars are separated by 30 years and they don't build daily driver vehicles. Their F1 chassis weren't competitive in recent years so they had no reason to push engine power limits. Now they have a superb car so they turned up the wick on their PUs and boom....up in smoke.
At least they're now competitive. What's Merc's excuse?
Bingo.
MB stupid with stiff dezign.
SF turbo now eating engines.., obviously too lean at high power. Fun for a short straight or 2, but Baku 2km straight is a tire and Ferrari killer....
Two technical failures between VER-LEC, but three between RBR & Ferrari.
But Rbs werent to do with the actual power unit, just a fuel pump issue so no ICE change, on that issue Rb are sitting pretty
As for Ferrari they've had Turbos in development and in production on road cars since 2012, so well before the f1 hybrid turbos, .
Renault, Honda, they are the Mfrs that have less road car turbo exp in recent yrs.
Talk about clueless, yep spot on there..
How can you talk about people being clueless then go onto say 'Renault are Mfrs that have less road car turbo exp'. Go and read up on Renault Turbos in F1 and in road cars, you might learn something, probably not though
f3 re read
Renault, Honda, they are the Mfrs that have less road car turbo exp in recent yrs.
Note the word RECENT
Like I said clueless
Don't waste time arguing technical stuff with Fly Bait. That's why I just ridicule the fool. Lol He just retorts for the sake of it then makes an ass of himself. The daily driver concept went over his head, besides the other points I mentioned.
The fewer Ferrari cars are parked majority of the time. And when they're driven, they're usually cruising to showoff...'look at me..look at me'. In contrast to the multitude of Honda's turbo engines in Accords and Civics that are daily driven under various and harsher load conditions more often. Plus the Civic Type R kids that rags them on weekends and probably on their way to work or school too Lol. "Boost life" as they call it. And the engines are raced more often....from drag to circuit. Hence, more turbo reliability experience than Ferrari. Full stop!
Yes, good point. Ferrsri habe the least Turbo experience. LeaN turbos blow up.
What a Bell...., the accords have been turbo charged since 2018 so well after f1 hybrids and the civics the same, they have turbos because of the miniscule engine cc, no other reason
Daily driver? , 2nd Bell All the Alfas have the ferrari engine
Drag to circuit..? 3rd Bell they are reliable, you idiot because they arent under the same loads that the f1 turbos are .
Pre f1 hybrid era a lot lot less cars had tiny engines , negating the need for a turbo
A fool and his comments....
2018?
So?
My first turbo was 1982 Mitubishi Starion.
Ran like ascalded ass cat.
Never burned up.
Japs have amazi,g turbo histiry, 2nd only to Americans who have used Turbos in fighter planes since 1937...
After research it appears the first turbos were used commercially in 1925, by who , the ******** Germans lol
Never thought that I would ever say this but F1 in all respects is becoming a huge joke.
Bring back the grid girls for a start
Yes, grow some gagangas and bring back the Grid Girls (and smaller/lighter V10s).
MotoGP still has gorgeous Grid Girls.
For all I care, Seb can have a Grid Boy.
GRID Girls, to be honest they do make the day much better than their male counter-farts. He, He. 😂 Lol.
Haven't seen any grid boys, or do you know something that nobody else knows swede,
Seb has been on a LGBTQGB kick, so maybe he prefers Grid Boys?