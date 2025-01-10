Haas F1 Team Shines Bright with Three-Star Environmental Accreditation

Jan.10 - As the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team gears up for its milestone 10th season in Formula 1, the team has earned a significant accolade: the FIA's coveted Three-Star Environmental Accreditation. This achievement, the highest recognition in environmental sustainability within motorsport, underlines F1’s commitment to green initiatives.

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme, established in 2011, aims to drive eco-conscious transformation across motorsport. By offering a three-tiered framework for environmental performance assessment, the programme ensures stakeholders continuously elevate their sustainability practices through rigorous reviews and audits.

Haas F1’s sustainability journey began in earnest in 2021 when the team secured a Two-Star Accreditation. Just a year later, Haas progressed to the top-tier Three-Star status, a testament to their relentless dedication. Auditors praised the team’s sustainability taskforce for its strategic vision and expertise, highlighting the team's forward-thinking approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The success of this initiative reflects a collective effort, with every department contributing to a comprehensive environmental management system. Guided by sustainability experts at Enovation Consulting, Haas F1 implemented industry-leading practices, proving that motorsport and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Entering a landmark season, the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team not only exemplifies racing prowess but also stands as a beacon of environmental responsibility. With this achievement, the team sends a strong message to the Formula 1 world: sustainability and innovation are at the core of the sport’s future.

