Aston Martin Restructures Leadership to Boost 2026 Championship Ambitions

Jan.10 - The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team announces a restructuring of its senior management team as it continues its mission of becoming a Championship-winning outfit.

For clarity of leadership and as part of a shift to a flatter structure, Andy Cowell assumes the role of CEO and Team Principal with immediate effect. To deliver the best race car performance, the team's Aerodynamics, Engineering and Performance Departments have evolved to become separate, dedicated trackside and AMR Technology Campus-based teams with both reporting into Andy.

Leading on the trackside team will be Mike Krack, as Chief Trackside Officer. Mike – who joined the team in 2022 as Team Principal – will continue to focus on getting the most performance out of the car at the racetrack.

The AMR Technology Campus-based team will be spearheaded by the team's new Chief Technical Officer, Enrico Cardile, with a team that can now focus 100% of its time on the competitive ingenuity challenge of creating a new race car. Enrico will oversee the architecture, design and build of new race cars.

Tom McCullough will remain with the Group in a leadership position, where he will play a critical role in the expansion of the team’s broader range of racing categories. Tom has contributed greatly to the performance trackside over his 11 years working at the team and most recently was a part of nine podiums in Aramco colours.

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, said: "I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team. With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team. These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I'm incredibly excited about the future."

