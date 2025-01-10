Colapinto Joins Alpine, Strengthens Team’s Future in F1
https://www.f1-fansite.com/f1-drivers/franco-colapinto/Jan.10 - In a thrilling announcement for motorsport fans, Franco Colapinto, the 21-year-old Argentinian sensation, is set to don the colours of the BWT Alpine Formula One Team. The rising star has signed a multi-year deal, transitioning from Williams Racing to take on the role of Test and Reserve Driver for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship.
A Strategic Move for Alpine
This deal underscores Alpine’s commitment to nurturing young talent and building a formidable team for the future. Franco will join the likes of Paul Aron and Ryō Hirakawa in Alpine’s Testing of Previous Cars Programme (TPC) and will play a crucial role in the team’s development efforts, including simulator work at their Enstone base. Additionally, his presence at numerous Grands Prix next season will bolster the team’s trackside capabilities.
Franco's Excitement for the Journey Ahead
Franco expressed his gratitude and excitement, reflecting on his time at Williams Racing, where he made a remarkable debut in Formula One. “I am super excited to have the opportunity to join BWT Alpine Formula One Team. Williams made my dream of racing in Formula One a reality, and I will always be grateful for their support,” Franco shared. Looking ahead, he praised the vision of Alpine’s leadership, including Luca de Meo, Flavio Briatore, and Oliver Oakes, and expressed eagerness to embark on this new challenge.
He didn’t forget to acknowledge his fans and sponsors, adding, “To my incredible fans in Argentina: ‘Muchas gracias!’ Your passion and encouragement mean the world to me.”
Flavio Briatore’s Vision for the Future
Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore, known for his talent-spotting prowess, lauded Franco’s potential. “Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now. His rookie performances were outstanding, and we believe he is a key piece in shaping Alpine’s future success.”
With this signing, Alpine has secured a bright talent, ensuring their roster of drivers is not only competitive today but poised for greater achievements in the years to come.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
A team having three reserve drivers at a time is unusual as teams have two on average, & I'm especially surprised about Hirakawa as Alpine doesn't have any partnership with Toyota like Haas, so the latter should've been clear for a reserve driver role.
As for the more relevant matter, Doohan of course would only get replaced if he underperformed, which is far from a given, especially as he isn't even the least experienced 2025 rookie, so if anyone has the biggest chance to struggle, Antonelli is the one as his readiness to even compete in F1 yet is questionable.
Back to Doohan, many people have been unnecessarily judgmental towards him & jumped to definitive conclusions about his chances for a long career in F1, even though he can just as equally succeed as he can fail, & in any case, failing to perform as expected is how he'd get sacked, either during or after the season, rather than for the sake of sacking, which many people also seem to struggle to grasp.
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.