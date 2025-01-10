Colapinto Joins Alpine, Strengthens Team’s Future in F1

Jan.10 - In a thrilling announcement for motorsport fans, Franco Colapinto, the 21-year-old Argentinian sensation, is set to don the colours of the . The rising star has signed a multi-year deal, transitioning from Williams Racing to take on the role of Test and Reserve Driver for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship.

A Strategic Move for Alpine

This deal underscores Alpine’s commitment to nurturing young talent and building a formidable team for the future. Franco will join the likes of Paul Aron and Ryō Hirakawa in Alpine’s Testing of Previous Cars Programme (TPC) and will play a crucial role in the team’s development efforts, including simulator work at their Enstone base. Additionally, his presence at numerous Grands Prix next season will bolster the team’s trackside capabilities.

Franco's Excitement for the Journey Ahead

Franco expressed his gratitude and excitement, reflecting on his time at , where he made a remarkable debut in Formula One. “I am super excited to have the opportunity to join BWT Alpine Formula One Team. Williams made my dream of racing in Formula One a reality, and I will always be grateful for their support,” Franco shared. Looking ahead, he praised the vision of Alpine’s leadership, including Luca de Meo, Flavio Briatore, and Oliver Oakes, and expressed eagerness to embark on this new challenge.

He didn’t forget to acknowledge his fans and sponsors, adding, “To my incredible fans in Argentina: ‘Muchas gracias!’ Your passion and encouragement mean the world to me.”

Flavio Briatore’s Vision for the Future

Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore, known for his talent-spotting prowess, lauded Franco’s potential. “Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now. His rookie performances were outstanding, and we believe he is a key piece in shaping Alpine’s future success.”

With this signing, Alpine has secured a bright talent, ensuring their roster of drivers is not only competitive today but poised for greater achievements in the years to come.

