Aston Martin Partners With Pepperstone To Start 2025 Strong
Jan.6 - The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has unveiled an exciting start to 2025 by announcing a partnership with Pepperstone, a global leader in online trading. This new collaboration sees Pepperstone become the team’s Global Forex and Trading Partner in a multi-year deal designed to push boundaries both on and off the track.
A Shared Vision for Excellence
Both organisations share a commitment to continual improvement and high performance. Aston Martin’s relentless innovation in the pinnacle of motorsport complements Pepperstone’s drive to empower traders across 160 countries with cutting-edge platforms and tools. This partnership symbolises a fusion of precision engineering and financial expertise, highlighting a shared belief in striving for better every day.
The Pepperstone logo will make its debut on Aston Martin’s AMR25 when the team reveals the car ahead of the 2025 season. This marks a new chapter in Aston Martin’s commercial journey, as the team continues to grow its presence globally.
Leadership Perspectives
Jefferson Slack, Aston Martin’s Managing Director of Commercial, expressed his excitement about the partnership:
"We’re thrilled to welcome Pepperstone to the Aston Martin family. Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence makes this partnership a perfect fit. Together, we aim to deliver unique opportunities and showcase Pepperstone’s exceptional services to a global audience."
Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone, echoed these sentiments:
"Pepperstone and Aston Martin Aramco are driven by precision, trust, and innovation. This partnership allows us to celebrate shared values, and we’re looking forward to a successful journey together, starting with our home race in Melbourne."
Building on Aston Martin’s Rich Legacy
As Aston Martin continues to push forward with its ambitious plans, including the development of its state-of-the-art Silverstone campus and the introduction of a wind tunnel in 2025, partnerships like these play a vital role in sustaining the team’s competitive edge. The brand’s historical dedication to racing, combined with its innovative approach to sustainability and inclusivity, has cemented its position as a leader in both motorsport and global business.
With Pepperstone joining Aston Martin’s growing list of prestigious partners, the team is poised to achieve even greater success in the coming seasons. Fans can look forward to seeing the AMR25 in action, sporting Pepperstone’s branding, as Aston Martin continues its pursuit of podium glory.
Stay tuned to F1-Fansite.com for all the latest news, updates, and exclusive insights into the 2025 Formula 1 season.
