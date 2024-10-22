French Federation Powerless as Renault Scraps F1 Engine Program

Oct.22 - France's motor racing federation, the FFSA, says it cannot do anything to prevent Renault from scrapping the works Formula 1 engine program for Alpine.

Pierre Gosselin, president of the FIA-affiliated Federation Francaise du Sport Automobile, told Le Figaro newspaper that he is upset there will no longer be French-made engines on the grid.

Adding insult to injury, F1's sole French team, UK-based Alpine, will almost certainly be powered by customer Mercedes engines from 2026 and beyond.

"It's a hard blow for French motorsport in addition to the loss of great know-how," said Gosselin, following reports that Ferrari, Audi and Red Bull Powertrains have already started to snap up French F1 engine talent from the Viry-Chatillon facility.

"It's sad and the end of a great adventure with many titles," he added.

"But I can understand the industrial logic of Luca de Meo. Manufacturing an engine costs a lot of money."

When Renault CEO de Meo made his final decision, the union-backed staff said they hoped French institutions and authorities might be able to intervene.

Gosselin said: "Unfortunately, as a federation, we don't have the means to go against these decisions."

He does, however, stridently support the idea of resurrecting the defunct , particularly with F1 owner Liberty Media planning to do more race deals and then alternate some grands prix annually.

"We need to organise a grand prix in France," said Gosselin, who was elected as new FFSA president only days ago. "And it is feasible.

"Today, nothing has been committed to."

