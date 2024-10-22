Hulkenberg Confident in Audi-Sauber Future Despite Haas Progress

Oct.22 - Nico Hulkenberg says he has no regrets about leaving the rapidly improving Haas team.

After the Abu Dhabi finale, the 37-year-old German will switch from 2025 and beyond to Sauber - in anticipation of the team's full works transition to Audi for 2026.

But Hulkenberg's decision to move was before it became clear just how well Haas was progressing this year under Ayao Komatsu's new leadership.

"For the first time in the history of our team, we have managed to improve," new team boss Komatsu said. "We are making the car better with every step because we are open to all ideas and self-critical."

Also announced mere days ago was Haas' new technical, operational and manufacturing alliance with Toyota.

So with Haas on the upwards slope and Sauber dead-last in 2024 and completely point-less so far this season, Hulkenberg would be forgiven for having some regrets.

However, he insisted to Sky Deutschland: "I don't speculate. For me, it's not an issue.

"Everything is set and everything is fine. Like Haas, Sauber just needs a winter and next year things will have to be different. The cards will be reshuffled.

"I have no doubts at all. I'm fully on board."

Hulkenberg does admit that Haas has made remarkable progress this year.

"We have brought four or five updates now and each time something has happened. Not always 100 percent positive or good, but at least something is happening and something is changing. Last year, in comparison, was really dull.

"The processes now are better, smoother and more efficient."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher agrees with his compatriot that Hulkenberg was right to choose Audi-Sauber over Haas for his future.

"He's looking ahead," he said. "Haas will remain a small team for now and it will take a while until the Toyota issue perhaps takes hold. And by then, he will be retired."

Schumacher, a former works Toyota driver, admits the new Haas-Toyota alliance will bear fruit, but he is concerned about the American team's ability to cope with the all-new regulations for 2026.

"Then they have to start over again completely and this compact little team will show its limits. That's why Hulkenberg is right to go to Audi.

"Also, and I don't want to offend the team owner Gene Haas, but he is no longer the youngest man."

