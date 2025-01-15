Ferrari's Fiorano Prepares for Hamilton: Millions and Tifosi Await

Jan.15 - Lewis Hamilton seems to be bringing a darker shade of red to Ferrari in 2025.

Despite Hamilton leaving Mercedes after more than a decade and winning no fewer than six of his seven titles, boss Toto Wolff says the team intends to keep the black livery elements that were inspired by the driver back in 2020.

"We're sticking with it. We're continuing with it," Wolff is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

Meanwhile, fans are convinced - based on recent social media hints - that Hamilton will this year race a darker red Ferrari compared to the one driven by his predecessor Carlos Sainz in 2024.

The 40-year-old is expected to do his first session in the simulator at Maranello next week, with Italian reports claiming local police have been alerted to expect a massive influx of tifosi to the area.

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve chided Flavio Briatore as being "short sighted" by saying he wouldn't have signed Hamilton in Frederic Vasseur's place.

"You just have to look at the value of Ferrari the minute they signed him," he said. "Yes, they are there to win, but winning helps them sell more cars and adds to the value of Ferrari.

"That's what the business is and signing Lewis was worth millions and millions, so it was the best move they've ever done."

Ferrari has also apparently reserved its Fiorano test track for Hamilton between January 21-23, with the Briton expected to drive the 2022 car.

Just how competitive Hamilton will be alongside Charles Leclerc this year is currently the subject of intense speculation, given his struggles at Mercedes in the post-2021 'ground effect' era.

"The current generation of cars doesn't really suit Lewis' driving style," says Mercedes boss Wolff. "He brakes late and throws the car aggressively into the corner. The car and the tyres can't handle that.

"Sometimes it's better with these cars to drive at 98 percent," he added. "And that's more noticeable in qualifying than in the races."

