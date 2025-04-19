Aston Martin's Boss Openly Talks Verstappen's Potential Move

Apr.19 - As the rumours around Max Verstappen's future continue to build, Aston Martin is not denying that it would be "exciting" to sign the Red Bull driver.

On the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Lawrence Stroll-owned team is offering the Dutchman a staggering $300 million for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons - financed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF.

The potential deal is the main topic in the Jeddah paddock.

Aston Martin's multiple denials so far are cautious. Team boss Andy Cowell said the Silverstone based team is "incredibly fortunate to have two experienced drivers signed for the next two years".

When asked if that means there is no room for Verstappen, he added: "I'm saying that my head's full of improving the company so that we can make a fast race car for Lance (Stroll) and Fernando (Alonso)."

However, in a similar line of questioning by Sky Italia afterwards, Cowell admitted: "It would be exciting to work with Max."

A team spokesman also told Osterreich newspaper: "It's normal for the media to speculate about the driver market.

"Our focus is on giving Lance and Fernando a more consistent and competitive car, so that both of them can achieve great results with it."

Verstappen is also being linked with Mercedes and even Alpine, while the quadruple world champion simply giggled out loud at a question from an Italian journalist asking if he would consider going to Ferrari.

His friend and title rival Lando Norris thinks a sabbatical cannot even be ruled out. "You never know," said the McLaren driver. "Max has said many times that he wants to go do other racing in other categories and enjoy his life."

George Russell - out of contract at Mercedes - admitted in Jeddah that it would be "completely understandable" if the team wanted to sign Verstappen, as he is "the best driver".

But James Vowles, the Williams boss who is still close to his former boss Toto Wolff, pointed out that signing Verstappen "comes with a lot of downsides".

"What Mercedes has already is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car, and with one that's on the way up," he said. "So I personally don't think that's the place for him."

Red Bull's bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko, however, are playing down the "noise" about Verstappen, which Horner says is all originating from "outside the team".

"Inside the team, Max ensured everyone here on Thursday of his commitment. Everything else is just speculation," Horner insisted.

On the track, the Red Bull is clearly still behind the McLarens, especially on long run pace, although Marko said it was "the best Friday in a long time".

"I understand," Dutch commentator Olav Mol told Ziggo Sport, "that they were already using more engine power - completely against their usual nature.

"But did you see the long runs?" he exclaimed. "Oscar Piastri was seven to eight tenths faster than everyone else."

