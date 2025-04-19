Alpine's Doohan-Colapinto Saga: Surprising New Chapter

Apr.19 - Jack Doohan says he continues to rise above all the talk about his situation at Alpine.

Actually, following reports that the team will keep the rookie Australian at the wheel at least until the summer, the speculation about Franco Colapinto has actually subsided somewhat.

Earlier, suggestions that team advisor Flavio Briatore was poised to axe Doohan in favour of Colapinto were rife. But in Bahrain last weekend, rumours swirled around the paddock that the Argentine reserve driver's sponsors may have missed a due sponsorship payment.

When asked about the situation at Jeddah, Doohan answered: "I've tried not to think about it.

"We know internally what my contract situation is, and for the rest, I always knew it was bound to fluctuate. All I can focus on is what the team and I came here to do.

"It's good that we've shown some good things in the last four races and the rhythm is there. There are a lot of strengths to build on, and now it's just a matter of putting all that together and, for sure, we'll be able to achieve great things."

Indeed, Doohan's recent form has been reasonable alongside Pierre Gasly - but also true is that Gasly is absolutely excelling, both in Bahrain and again in Saudi Arabia where he even topped the timesheets in initial practice.

Briatore declared after Bahrain that if the car already had a Mercedes engine rather than an underpowered Renault unit, Gasly could have been on the front row.

"I said I could be world champion next year," Gasly said on Friday, having declared a day earlier that his ambitions for 2026 with a customer Mercedes engine and gearbox are sky-high.

"So yes, I think Alpine has what it takes to fight at the front of the grid."

