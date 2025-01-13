Alpine Signs Colapinto, Piling Pressure on Doohan for 2025

Jan.13 - The pressure is mounting on Jack Doohan as Alpine snaps up rising Argentine talent Franco Colapinto.

The team's powerful and famous executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, reached a deal with Williams boss James Vowles to secure Colapinto on a multi-year contract.

In 2025, at least at first, he will be a reserve driver. But rumours of more are already in full swing.

"We believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco's best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026," Vowles said in a statement.

The German news agency DPA believes that Australian rookie Doohan's race seat this year is only guaranteed for the initial six grands prix of 2025.

"We will start the year with Pierre (Gasly) and Jack, I can guarantee you that," Briatore told Le Parisien newspaper. "Then, we will see during the season."

When asked if he is certain Doohan will still be in the car at the end of the season, the 74-year-old Italian admitted: "The only thing that is certain is death.

"I have to put the team in a position to achieve results," Briatore added. "The drivers are responsible for finishing the work of around 1000 people behind them. They all work for just two people.

"If a driver doesn't deliver results, doesn't progress, he will be replaced. You can't be emotional in Formula 1."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: