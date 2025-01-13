Alpine Signs Colapinto, Piling Pressure on Doohan for 2025
Jan.13 - The pressure is mounting on Jack Doohan as Alpine snaps up rising Argentine talent Franco Colapinto.
The team's powerful and famous executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, reached a deal with Williams boss James Vowles to secure Colapinto on a multi-year contract.
In 2025, at least at first, he will be a reserve driver. But rumours of more are already in full swing.
"We believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco's best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026," Vowles said in a statement.
The German news agency DPA believes that Australian rookie Doohan's race seat this year is only guaranteed for the initial six grands prix of 2025.
"We will start the year with Pierre (Gasly) and Jack, I can guarantee you that," Briatore told Le Parisien newspaper. "Then, we will see during the season."
When asked if he is certain Doohan will still be in the car at the end of the season, the 74-year-old Italian admitted: "The only thing that is certain is death.
"I have to put the team in a position to achieve results," Briatore added. "The drivers are responsible for finishing the work of around 1000 people behind them. They all work for just two people.
"If a driver doesn't deliver results, doesn't progress, he will be replaced. You can't be emotional in Formula 1."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
As pointed out in the first article about this matter, Doohan would only get replaced if he failed to perform as expected, i.e., not an automatic guarantee regardless of his performance level even despite Alpine likely receiving some Argentine sponsors as a result of Colapinto being in the team.
One thing is certain, though, & it's that no other driver has a chance to become an Alpine driver anymore, be that Aron, Hirakawa, let alone anyone from the outside, i.e., most notably Bottas, so only Colapinto would replace Doohan if anyone.
All the claims about X GP amount couldn't be more inaccurate, especially as they come from third-parties who aren't privy to his contract context anyway, so totally unprovable.
Receiving a limited GP amount is only ever applicable to interim drivers, for example, Colapinto when he replaced Sargeant that he'd only compete in nine GPs, but all full-time drivers are always contracted for at least one season in its entirety, which was made clear by the '2025' reference in the announcement statement.
Nevertheless, all drivers are replaceable if they flop, especially all rookies, with Antonelli having the best chance among the 2025 rookies, given his limited overall single-seater experience.
"all drivers are replaceable" 4 words not 197 lifes to short
Well, that's true.
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.