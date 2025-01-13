Russian Athletes’ Global Return Sparks Mazepin’s FIA Reconciliation Efforts

Jan.13 - Nikita Mazepin says he hopes a "warming of relations" between Russia and Formula 1's governing body occurs soon.

The Russian, and his sponsor Uralkali - run by his father Dmitry - were expelled from Formula 1 at the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis three years ago.

Since then, Russians have struggled to be welcome not only in FIA-sanctioned motor racing events, but in most Western-led international sports.

In October last year, Mazepin's father Dmitry was elected president of the Russian Aquatics Federation. The move preceded the return of Russian athletes to world championship swimming at the Budapest short course event in Budapest in December.

Now, 25-year-old Nikita Mazepin is hoping for similar progress with the FIA.

"There is hope for a warming of relations with the FIA," the former Haas driver told Tass news agency. "But warming does not happen by itself, but when someone is closely involved in it.

"Swimming has active support in the form of my father, and I see how much time he devotes to flying to other countries to personally negotiate, so that our athletes are invited to competitions, given equal rights with everyone else and have opportunities to set records.

"Unfortunately, in motorsport we do not have such a leader now, but I hope that the trend of Russian athletes returning to the world arena will continue," Mazepin added.

"I hope that we will soon see Olympians, Paralympians, racing drivers, swimmers and everyone else on a regular basis at world championships. And not just with a neutral status, but with the Russian flag and anthem."

