F1 Future in Europe Shrinks to Eight Grands Prix by 2031?

Jan.13 - Formula 1 sees its future with only eight surviving grands prix in Europe.

That is the claim of Belgian politician Melchior Wathelet, who doubles as president of the promoter Spa Grand Prix.

"I am very satisfied," he told the Belgian news agency Sporza, after it was announced that had inked a new race contract with Formula 1 through 2031.

However, the deal marks the start of F1's new idea to annually alternate some European races, meaning the iconic circuit will be absent from the schedule in 2028 and 2030.

"These were difficult discussions," Wathelet admitted. "Formula 1 only wants eight grands prix in Europe. It was therefore difficult to sign a permanent contract for a long period," he added.

"But it is also not certain that there will be no grand prix in Belgium in 2028 and 2030. The spirit of the agreement states that there will be at least four races for us. So in 2028 and 2030, maybe it will be in another country, but maybe it will be in Belgium."

Wathelet admits that although Spa is entering the rotational scheme, the cost of the deal with Formula 1 has actually gone up.

"The amount is higher from 2026, but it is an increase of 3 to 4 percent," he said. "We thought that was reasonable. It's not like it has doubled.

"It is a reasonable inflation, which we think we can recover."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admits it is "possible" Imola could be the next venue in the rotational scheme, while Assen is also now eyeing F1 for when Zandvoort stops hosting the Dutch F1 GP after 2026.

"I think when so much money has been invested in the circuit, if it were possible and there was support, then we would definitely consider it," Assen chairman Arjan Bos told RTV Drenthe.

"But I don't think it is right to say now that the Dutch F1 GP is moving from Zandvoort to Assen," he added. "I don't even know if Formula 1 wants to go back to racing in the Netherlands.

"They actually want to do fewer Grands Prix in Europe and go to Africa and maybe even India instead."

