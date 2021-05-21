Alpine looks set to keep Ocon for next season

May 21 - Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has played down rumours Pierre Gasly could be drafted onto the Renault-owned team's driver lineup for 2022.

Recently, Dr Helmut Marko played down a potential return to Red Bull for 25-year-old Frenchman Gasly, who drives for the energy drink camp's second team AlphaTauri.

And now, Rossi has played up Esteban Ocon's chances of staying at Alpine next year - and played down Gasly's hopes.

"We're not looking at any (other) drivers for next year," he said at Monaco, referring to Alpine's current drivers Ocon and Fernando Alonso.

"At the moment I am considering Esteban. Fernando is here next year with us. If we want to carry on with the momentum we have, we will do that.

"Pierre is obviously a great driver of value, but at the moment this is not on the cards," Rossi added.

Indeed, Gasly's French countryman Ocon is currently showing the way to two-time world champion and 39-year-old Spaniard Alonso.

"I'm not surprised by it," said Rossi. "I knew he (Ocon) had a lot of talent, so it shows. I think he is where he should be, which is good."

Ocon is actually on loan to Renault from Mercedes, but Toto Wolff said recently that he thinks the 24-year-old deserves to keep his seat at Alpine.

"We were very grateful when Toto said that," said Rossi. "At the moment, we are already engaged in some conversations with his (Ocon's) agent, his management team, Mercedes at large."

