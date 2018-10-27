Alonso says no Formula E switch

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Oct.27 - Fernando Alonso has played down suggestions he could switch to Formula E.

Both series boss Alejandro Agag and new Formula E driver Felipe Massa have suggested the Spaniard would be a good fit in the all-electric category.

But Alonso told AS newspaper in Mexico that he does not "contemplate" the full season in Formula E.

"All the categories are interesting," said the retiring McLaren driver.

"I watch them all on television, I'm passionate about racing. But right now it is not within the plans.

"Right now I have two things in the air, but nothing has changed for the past two weeks. Two championships have interested me so I will see how I can combine them.

"I also need life outside of F1, so I'll examine everything and then take a final decision," Alonso added.

Share this:

Book discounted tickets & reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop »