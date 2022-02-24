Photos Second Day 2022 Pre-Season F1 Testing Barcelona

Photos Second Day 2022 Pre-Season F1 Testing Barcelona
24 February 2022 by    1 min read
 1

Below you can find the photos made during the second day of testing on 24th of February 2022 on Circuit de Catalunya in Spain.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “Photos Second Day 2022 Pre-Season F1 Testing Barcelona

  1. Adrian Roscher

    Sickening to see the Russian flag on a supposedly "American" F1 car, particularly today. What was disgusting a year ago is now treasonous. How about Haas replace the Russian $$ and driver with Andretti/Herta?

    1
    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.