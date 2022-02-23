Photos First Day 2022 Pre-Season F1 Testing Barcelona

23 February 2022 by    1 min read

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new cars that were used on the first day (23rd of February 2022) of testing on Circuit de Catalunya in Spain.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.