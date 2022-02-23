Photos First Day 2022 Pre-Season F1 Testing Barcelona

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new cars that were used on the first day (23rd of February 2022) of testing on Circuit de Catalunya in Spain.
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230102 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230075 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leaves the garage during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230078 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230076 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230101 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230100 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Scuderia AlphaTauri prepares to drive in the garage during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230099 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230067 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 leaves the garage during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202202230066 // Usage for editorial use only //
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, mechanical detail during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
KUBICA Robert (pol), Reserve Driver of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, portrait during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44.
Formula One Testing, Day 1, Wednesday 23rd February 2022. Barcelona, Spain.