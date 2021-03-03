2021 Aston Martin AMR21 F1 Car launch pictures

Here you can find the first photos of the Aston Martin AMR21, this F1 car was launched by the Aston Martin F1 Team on Wednesday March 3rd 2021.

This car will be raced in the 2021 F1 season by German driver Sebastian Vettel and Canadian driver Lance Stroll.

Here you can find the Aston Martin AMR21 Launch video.

