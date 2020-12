Mercedes’ decision to call-up George Russell to fill-in for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir GP gives it an opportunity to evaluate a potential star of the future in a live environment on an F1 weekend. In this video Scott Mitchell explains why Mercedes had to take that opportunity, rather than handing the seat to reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne, and we look ahead to how Russell will really be judged against Valtteri Bottas, beyond pure results

