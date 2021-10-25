Verstappen dazzles during United States F1 GP

The on-track overtakes may have been few; this, though, was an F1 race for the ages - a stunning win in Austin for Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen on a day when tyre wear was the major opponent and the omnipresent pressure was Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Both Lewis and Max drove impeccable races - and Verstappen's winning margin by the end was a mere 1.3 sec. Sergio Perez finished a thirsty third for Red Bull-Honda - and Charles Leclerc again showed his class with a beautiful drive into P4 for Ferrari. In this video Peter Windsor analyses the day and questions, on the basis of this US F1 GP, why F1 is in theory in need of "more overtaking".

