F1 Austin: Max's Greatest Pole (so far) by Peter Windsor

Lewis Hamilton wrung the absolute maximum from his Mercedes in the closing seconds of qualifying for the US GP in Texas...and for a brief moment he was fastest. Then came Max Verstappen in a Red Bull-Honda hugely better than the car he'd driven on Friday. He was superquick through the fast essses in Sector One; he was slower than Lewis on the straight in Sector Two...and then came a few drops of rain.

Could Max stay with it? Peter Windsor in this video analyses one of the great qualifying laps of 2021 and also the other key results of qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas. Sergio Perez qualified an excellent third in the other Red Bull-Honda and Valtteri Bottas fourth in the second Mercedes. With Bottas serving a five-place grid penalty, however, the two Ferrari drivers - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz - will line up fourth and fifth, ahead of the two McLaren-Mercedes of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. All will be on medium-compound Pirellis with the exception of Sainz, who will be starting on softs.

